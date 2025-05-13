The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Holdings Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 404,041 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.62% of ODP worth $17,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ODP by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ODP by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODP Price Performance

ODP stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $573.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

