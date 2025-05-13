D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1,869.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,940 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,106,000 after acquiring an additional 247,673 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,188,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,176,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $145.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $183.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.25.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

