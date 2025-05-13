Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,308,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,409 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rollins were worth $60,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after buying an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rollins by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after acquiring an additional 617,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $176,784,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,046,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,221,000 after purchasing an additional 322,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $57.43.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

