DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Invests $185,000 in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

