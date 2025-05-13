Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of Pinterest worth $51,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,651,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,880,000 after acquiring an additional 341,318 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,330,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pinterest by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $219,766.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,831.35. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $45,068.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,880.34. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,836 shares of company stock worth $14,828,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $854.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

