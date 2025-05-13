Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 744,238 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 250.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,041,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 744,238 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of The Carlyle Group worth $52,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 253.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

CG stock opened at $45.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.02 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.07.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

