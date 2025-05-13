Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 240,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nordson were worth $50,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nordson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.20.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $203.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.45. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $165.03 and a 12-month high of $279.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Nordson

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.