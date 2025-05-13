Deutsche Bank AG Has $56.32 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,062 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $56,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4,657.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE SLF opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $63.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.6332 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.09%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.