D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 901,224 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 936.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,078,000 after buying an additional 65,478 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,218,000 after acquiring an additional 348,532 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,545,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,549,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,539,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,018,000 after acquiring an additional 314,343 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 15,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.