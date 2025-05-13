CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 5,892 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 23,251.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KAPR opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $28.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $191.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

