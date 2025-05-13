EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Quarry LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.47.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

