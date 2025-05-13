CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $124,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 3.5%

IJJ stock opened at $122.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $102.24 and a 12 month high of $136.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

