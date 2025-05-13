EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,169,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

