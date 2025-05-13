EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Amdocs by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 818,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 211,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DOX opened at $92.30 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $94.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.