EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum by 240.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Solventum Stock Up 6.6%

SOLV stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 27.22.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solventum Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.