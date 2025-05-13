CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7,000.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 168,288 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $96,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 2.8%

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

