EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $66.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

