Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stake Lowered by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGX. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of DGX opened at $175.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $135.47 and a 52 week high of $179.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.73.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $103,277.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,813,096.55. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $434,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,750. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,295 over the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

