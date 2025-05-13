EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 43 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,694.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.43.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $386.89 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $258.85 and a fifty-two week high of $393.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,858.67. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $617,953.59. The trade was a 7.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

