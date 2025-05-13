Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR) Major Shareholder Sells $321,256.94 in Stock

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English sold 45,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $321,256.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,662,574 shares in the company, valued at $11,687,895.22. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:LFCR opened at $6.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.43 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Lifecore Biomedical (NASDAQ:LFCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 315.23%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lifecore Biomedical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 301.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 101.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 18,277 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 33,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lifecore Biomedical by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 31,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

