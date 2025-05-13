AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AVPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of AVPT stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

In other AvePoint news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,347,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,033. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

