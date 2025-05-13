Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) CEO Andrew J. Harmening Purchases 12,910 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew J. Harmening purchased 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $300,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,004.25. This trade represents a 4.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Associated Banc Stock Up 5.1%

ASB opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Associated Banc by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Associated Banc by 385.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

