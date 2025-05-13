VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Anita D. Britt Sells 2,869 Shares

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,431.06. This represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of VSEC stock opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. VSE Co. has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $141.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69.
VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. VSE’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
