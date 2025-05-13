VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Director Anita D. Britt Sells 2,869 Shares

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) Director Anita D. Britt sold 2,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $371,191.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,431.06. This represents a 42.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC stock opened at $131.44 on Tuesday. VSE Co. has a one year low of $73.36 and a one year high of $141.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day moving average is $109.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.69.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. VSE had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $256.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. VSE’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in VSE during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Further Reading

