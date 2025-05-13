Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,708,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $1,452,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $309.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.65.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

