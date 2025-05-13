Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Lowered to $140.00 at Susquehanna

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $142.35 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $66.24 and a 12-month high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -647.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total value of $4,640,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,580,834.74. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock worth $63,757,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.