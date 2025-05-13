Michelle M. Frymire Sells 5,929 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stock

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $224,649.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,368.18. The trade was a 45.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.85. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.51 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 113.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cedar Fair stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. ( NYSE:FUN Free Report ) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cedar Fair worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FUN shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

