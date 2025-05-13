Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Eric Vishria Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,868.85. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Vishria also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Eric Vishria sold 35,000 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $448,000.00.
Amplitude Trading Up 12.5%
NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on AMPL. Baird R W raised Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 371.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 101,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 38.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $1,498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amplitude
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
