Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IOVA. Citizens Jmp lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $1.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $644.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $12.51.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $49.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6795.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. Barclays PLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,677,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,033,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,872,000 after buying an additional 1,496,941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $12,927,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

