Radioio (OTCMKTS:RAIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Radioio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RAIO – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Radioio shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Radioio Price Performance

About Radioio

Radioio, Inc operates an Internet media platform that provides streamed music to targeted audiences. Radioio broadcasts 140 streaming channels, and offers Internet radio services, including customized channels with various genres of music ranging from high-brow classical to acid rock. The company also provides a background music and messaging ecosystem for large franchise businesses and other vertical markets, such as retail, hospitality, and health and wellness.

