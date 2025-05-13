Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.27 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.11 ($0.05). Tavistock Investments shares last traded at GBX 4.11 ($0.05), with a volume of 685,553 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.19. The firm has a market cap of £20.51 million, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.02.

In other Tavistock Investments news, insider Johanna Rager bought 570,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($30,039.53). Also, insider Brian Raven bought 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($71,146.25). Insiders own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

