Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Major Shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. Sells 91,061 Shares of Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 91,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $531,796.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 545,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,727.20. The trade was a 14.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,692,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 71.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 326,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 135,574 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 159.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 263,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 156,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

