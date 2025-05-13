Q1 Earnings Forecast for biote Issued By Roth Capital

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for biote in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for biote’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on biote from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

BTMD stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $218.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.17. biote has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $8.44.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of biote during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Guines Llc bought 43,378 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $136,640.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,159.05. This trade represents a 1.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Mark Cone bought 38,104 shares of biote stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $147,843.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,016.52. This represents a 31.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,412,080 shares of company stock worth $4,598,190. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

biote Corp. operates in practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. It trains physicians and nurse practitioners in hormone optimization using bioidentical hormone replacement pellet therapy in men and women experiencing hormonal imbalance. The company offers Biote Method, a comprehensive end-to-end practice building platform that provides Biote-certified practitioners with the components developed for practitioners in the hormone optimization space comprising Biote Method education, training, and certification services; practice management software that allows Biote-certified practitioners to order, track, and manage hormone optimization product inventory and other administrative requirements; inventory management software to monitor pellet inventory; and information regarding available hormone replacement therapy products, as well as digital and point-of-care marketing support.

