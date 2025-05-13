Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 40,239 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,239 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 124,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after buying an additional 73,983 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,746,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,165,000 after buying an additional 1,019,498 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 229.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $2,720,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

