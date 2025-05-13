Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQJ. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $32.99. The company has a market cap of $611.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

