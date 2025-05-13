The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,969 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,322,000 after acquiring an additional 709,324 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,363,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,279.24. This represents a 63.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,028. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HIG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

