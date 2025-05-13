Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and traded as low as $6.42. Daiwa Securities Group shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 1,316 shares.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.77%.

About Daiwa Securities Group

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

