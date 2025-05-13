Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.71 ($2.64) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.44). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 193.60 ($2.55), with a volume of 44,330 shares traded.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 1.0%

The stock has a market cap of £75.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 211.45.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

