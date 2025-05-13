Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,464,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,935,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Clear Secure by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Clear Secure stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.25. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $38.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.