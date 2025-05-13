Cresset Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after purchasing an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $300.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $258.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.15. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.73.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

