Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Lowered by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,733 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Insider Activity at Snap

In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $1,107,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,443,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,661.96. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $9,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,818,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,599,673.92. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,362,523 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,017 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

