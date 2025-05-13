Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Trading Up 6.6% – Here’s Why

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.65 ($0.07). Approximately 4,775,565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,551,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

Borders & Southern Petroleum Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £61.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.97 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.78.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

