Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 5,581 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.80.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.