Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 7,131 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,594,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,009,000 after purchasing an additional 318,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FDMO opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.60 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average is $68.91. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.53.

About Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

