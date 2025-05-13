Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 173,140 Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 173,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Enfusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENFN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Enfusion by 251.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enfusion by 612.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 178,821 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enfusion by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,926,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after purchasing an additional 370,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,052 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENFN opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Enfusion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 4,645 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $52,860.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,960.82. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 11,452 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $130,438.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,196,737.33. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,223 shares of company stock valued at $754,778. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

