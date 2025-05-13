Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 401,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 30.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,713 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 72.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 67,892 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix Trading Up 17.2%

Shares of SFIX opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $526.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 32.71% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey O’connor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 575,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,295.20. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SFIX

Stitch Fix Profile

(Free Report)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.