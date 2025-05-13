Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,056 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.17% of Real Brokerage worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Real Brokerage by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REAX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $844.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.12. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 73.22%. The firm had revenue of $353.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

