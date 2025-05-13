Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 14,303 Shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 283.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Northeast Bank worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,114,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Northeast Bank Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ NBN opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. Northeast Bank has a 52 week low of $54.29 and a 52 week high of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.81.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.09 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

