Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.89% of Fidus Investment worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Fidus Investment Stock Up 0.1%

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $683.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 60.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.50%.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

