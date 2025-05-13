Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTLD. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 148,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $1,141,694.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,046,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,791.20. This represents a 16.50% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $699.70 million, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

