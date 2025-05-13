WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.42.

WT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

WisdomTree Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:WT opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WisdomTree will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in WisdomTree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,698,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,031,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,409 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter worth $17,003,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,500,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,754,000 after buying an additional 142,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,440,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

